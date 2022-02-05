Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) Shares Purchased by OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp increased its stake in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 6.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,397 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp’s holdings in Anthem were worth $13,196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its stake in shares of Anthem by 11.1% in the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its stake in Anthem by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in shares of Anthem by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC boosted its position in shares of Anthem by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its position in shares of Anthem by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ANTM opened at $446.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $440.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $409.62. Anthem, Inc. has a twelve month low of $286.04 and a twelve month high of $470.02.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $5.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.11 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.47 billion. Anthem had a return on equity of 18.20% and a net margin of 4.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.54 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Anthem, Inc. will post 28.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.28%.

Several analysts have commented on ANTM shares. Stephens upped their price objective on Anthem from $440.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Anthem in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “conviction-buy” rating and a $517.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Anthem from $430.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Citigroup upped their price target on Anthem from $445.00 to $497.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Mizuho upgraded Anthem from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $450.00 to $510.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $482.15.

About Anthem

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

