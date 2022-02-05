Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) General Counsel Sells $836,640.00 in Stock

Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) General Counsel Lisa R. Cohn sold 16,000 shares of Apartment Income REIT stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.29, for a total value of $836,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

AIRC opened at $52.78 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $53.05 and its 200-day moving average is $51.89. Apartment Income REIT Corp. has a 1-year low of $40.05 and a 1-year high of $55.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. The company has a market cap of $8.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -114.74 and a beta of 1.07.

Get Apartment Income REIT alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Apartment Income REIT by 39.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 408,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,394,000 after buying an additional 116,045 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in Apartment Income REIT during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,843,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in Apartment Income REIT by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 110,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,465,000 after buying an additional 12,352 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Apartment Income REIT by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 28,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,374,000 after buying an additional 2,711 shares during the period. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Apartment Income REIT by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 60,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,863,000 after buying an additional 2,784 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.12% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Apartment Income REIT from $56.00 to $59.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Apartment Income REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Apartment Income REIT from $55.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Citigroup raised Apartment Income REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Apartment Income REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Apartment Income REIT has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.17.

Apartment Income REIT Company Profile

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

Read More: How to interpret the current ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Apartment Income REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apartment Income REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.