Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The asset manager reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Apollo Investment had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 63.83%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS.

Shares of AINV stock traded up $0.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.46. The company had a trading volume of 442,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 324,739. The company has a market capitalization of $866.22 million, a PE ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 1.86. Apollo Investment has a one year low of $11.75 and a one year high of $15.27. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 18th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.21%. Apollo Investment’s dividend payout ratio is 60.78%.

AINV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Apollo Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Apollo Investment from $13.75 to $13.25 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 25th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Apollo Investment stock. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Apollo Investment Co. (NASDAQ:AINV) by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,228 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,407 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Apollo Investment were worth $303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 31.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Apollo Investment announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 3rd that permits the company to buyback $25.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the asset manager to repurchase up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Apollo Investment

Apollo Investment Corporation (NASDAQ: AINV) , a Maryland corporation organized on February 2, 2004, is a closed-end, externally managed, non-diversified management investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company (”BDC”) under the Investment Company Act of 1940 (the ”1940 Act”).

