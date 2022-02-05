Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) Shares Gap Up Following Insider Buying Activity

Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $51.79, but opened at $54.75. Appian shares last traded at $53.62, with a volume of 1,342 shares trading hands.

Specifically, CFO Mark Steven Lynch sold 5,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.81, for a total transaction of $490,342.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 26,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $48.41 per share, with a total value of $1,282,865.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 153,650 shares of company stock valued at $8,711,032 and have sold 12,120 shares valued at $1,173,619. 43.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Appian from $186.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Appian from $90.00 to $47.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Appian from $116.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Appian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Appian from $87.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.33.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.86 and a beta of 1.76.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $92.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.06 million. Appian had a negative return on equity of 21.63% and a negative net margin of 20.00%. The business’s revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Appian Co. will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Appian in the third quarter valued at about $56,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Appian by 23.7% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Appian in the third quarter valued at about $69,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Appian in the second quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Appian in the third quarter valued at about $74,000. 39.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Appian Company Profile (NASDAQ:APPN)

Appian Corp. provides business process management (BPM) solutions. Its BPM tools automate and measures business processes. The firm’s products include BPM software, case management, mobile application development, and platform-as-a-service. The company was founded by Matt Calkins, Robert C. Kramer, Marc Wilson, and Michael Beckley in 1999 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

