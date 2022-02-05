Aragon Court Market Capitalization Reaches $38.12 Million (ANJ)

Aragon Court (CURRENCY:ANJ) traded up 25.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 5th. Aragon Court has a market cap of $38.12 million and approximately $127,882.00 worth of Aragon Court was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aragon Court coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.30 or 0.00000711 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Aragon Court has traded up 25.2% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002401 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00004164 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001095 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.97 or 0.00043137 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.56 or 0.00111753 BTC.

About Aragon Court

Aragon Court (CRYPTO:ANJ) is a coin. Aragon Court’s total supply is 128,645,461 coins. The Reddit community for Aragon Court is https://reddit.com/r/aragonproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aragon Court’s official Twitter account is @AragonProject . The official website for Aragon Court is anj.aragon.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Aragon Court handles subjective disputes that require the judgment of human jurors. These jurors stake a token called ANJ which allows them to be drafted into juries and earn fees for successfully adjudicating disputes. “

