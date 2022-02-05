Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.25 Per Share

Brokerages expect Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.25) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Ardmore Shipping’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.26) and the highest is ($0.23). Ardmore Shipping reported earnings per share of ($0.39) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Ardmore Shipping will report full-year earnings of ($1.11) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.12) to ($1.09). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.19) to $0.16. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Ardmore Shipping.

Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The shipping company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.03). Ardmore Shipping had a negative return on equity of 13.10% and a negative net margin of 26.65%. The company had revenue of $24.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.20) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ardmore Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Fearnley Fonds cut Ardmore Shipping to a “hold” rating and set a $4.10 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, UBS Group cut Ardmore Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd.

ASC traded up $0.09 on Friday, hitting $3.58. 72,970 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 107,499. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.53. Ardmore Shipping has a 12 month low of $3.07 and a 12 month high of $5.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.81 million, a PE ratio of -2.45 and a beta of 0.71.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ardmore Shipping in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Ardmore Shipping during the third quarter valued at $76,000. Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in Ardmore Shipping during the second quarter valued at $81,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Ardmore Shipping during the second quarter valued at $180,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Ardmore Shipping during the third quarter valued at $208,000. Institutional investors own 60.19% of the company’s stock.

About Ardmore Shipping

Ardmore Shipping Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. It also owns and operates fleet of tankers. The company was founded by Anthony Gurnee on May 14, 2013 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

