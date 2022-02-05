Aridis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARDS) Cut to “Strong Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARDS) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and development of immunotherapy using fully human monoclonal antibodies to treat life-threatening infections. The company’s product pipeline consists of AR-301, AR-105, AR-101, AR-401, AR-201 and AR-501 which are in clinical stages. Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in San Jose, United States. “

Get Aridis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Separately, Northland Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $10.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.

NASDAQ ARDS opened at $2.38 on Tuesday. Aridis Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $1.13 and a 52-week high of $8.47. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.15. The firm has a market cap of $33.45 million, a P/E ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 0.31.

Aridis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARDS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($1.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($1.43). The company had revenue of $0.52 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Aridis Pharmaceuticals will post -3.71 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Wealth Architects LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $132,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals by 33.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 10,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $274,000. Institutional investors own 14.17% of the company’s stock.

Aridis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the discovery and development of targeted immunotherapy using fully human monoclonal antibodies, or mAbs, to treat life-threatening infections. Its products include AR-301, AR-101, AR-501, AR-712, AR-701, AR-401, AR-105 and AR-201. The company was founded by Eric J.

Further Reading: Net Income

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aridis Pharmaceuticals (ARDS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aridis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aridis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.