Aritzia Inc. (TSE:ATZ) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Aritzia Inc. (TSE:ATZ) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$62.83.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ATZ shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Aritzia from C$52.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. TD Securities raised their target price on Aritzia from C$57.00 to C$68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. CIBC raised their target price on Aritzia from C$52.00 to C$64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. raised their target price on Aritzia from C$43.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on Aritzia from C$49.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th.

TSE:ATZ opened at C$57.75 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$6.40 billion and a P/E ratio of 48.13. Aritzia has a 12-month low of C$27.71 and a 12-month high of C$60.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$52.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$46.59.

In related news, Director Jennifer Wong sold 11,908 shares of Aritzia stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$51.25, for a total value of C$610,285.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$770,390. Also, Senior Officer Karen Kwan sold 5,000 shares of Aritzia stock in a transaction on Friday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$56.00, for a total value of C$280,000.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 51,908 shares of company stock worth $2,898,754.

About Aritzia

Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells apparels and accessories for women in North America. It offers sweatshirts, leggings, blouses, pants, dresses, T-shirts, bodysuits, shorts, skirts, jackets and coats, sweaters, and denims; and accessories, including bralettes and sports bras, hats, bags and pouches, shoes and sneakers, socks and tights, belts, scarves, iPhone cases, and gloves and mittens.

