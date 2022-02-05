Arizona State Retirement System Acquires 65 Shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,252 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Five Below were worth $2,697,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Five Below during the second quarter valued at $28,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Five Below by 71.3% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 185 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Five Below by 105.8% during the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 214 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Five Below during the third quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Five Below by 201.9% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,271 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. 97.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FIVE opened at $171.65 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $184.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $194.39. The stock has a market cap of $9.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.83, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.38. Five Below, Inc. has a 52 week low of $151.01 and a 52 week high of $237.86.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.14. Five Below had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 9.69%. The firm had revenue of $607.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $562.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Five Below, Inc. will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

FIVE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Five Below from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Five Below from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Five Below in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $214.00 price objective for the company. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Five Below from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded Five Below from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $233.50.

Five Below, Inc engages in the operation of shopping center. It operates through the following segments: Leisure, Fashion and Home, and Party and Snack. The Leisure segment include items such as sporting goods, games, toys, tech, books, electronic accessories, and arts and crafts. The Fashion and Home segment consists personal accessories, “attitude“ t-shirts, beauty offerings, home goods, and storage options.

