Arizona State Retirement System Has $2.31 Million Stake in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Arizona State Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,273 shares of the company’s stock after selling 384 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $2,311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Campbell Soup during the third quarter worth $29,000. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in Campbell Soup by 54.5% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Campbell Soup by 64.5% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Campbell Soup by 44.9% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Campbell Soup during the second quarter valued at about $55,000. 50.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Campbell Soup in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Campbell Soup currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.11.

NYSE:CPB opened at $43.09 on Friday. Campbell Soup has a 12-month low of $39.76 and a 12-month high of $52.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.00 billion, a PE ratio of 13.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.67.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.08. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 28.27%. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Campbell Soup will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 6th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 5th. Campbell Soup’s payout ratio is 47.28%.

Campbell Soup Company Profile

Campbell Soup Co engages in manufacture and marketing of convenience food products such as soup, simple meals, snacks, and healthy beverages. It operates through the following segments: Meals and Beverages, and Snacks. The Meals and Beverages segment includes the retail and food service businesses in the U.S., Canada and Latin America.

