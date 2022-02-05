Arizona State Retirement System Has $562.50 Million Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,995,256 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 12,230 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises 4.6% of Arizona State Retirement System’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $562,503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. AAF Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Microsoft by 2.6% in the third quarter. AAF Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,279 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 9,907 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,793,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Inc. lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 12,156 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,427,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 941 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Microsoft by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 11,472 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,234,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. 69.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Microsoft stock opened at $305.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.25. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $320.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $310.53. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $224.26 and a 1 year high of $349.67.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The software giant reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $51.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.80 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.50% and a return on equity of 45.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.41%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MSFT shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $325.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Microsoft from $360.00 to $355.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $380.00 price objective on Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Microsoft from $364.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Microsoft from $340.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Microsoft has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $355.99.

In related news, Director Emma N. Walmsley bought 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $311.53 per share, for a total transaction of $498,448.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Emma N. Walmsley purchased 1,700 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $295.48 per share, with a total value of $502,316.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of devices and platforms, including Office Commercial, Office Consumer, LinkedIn, and Dynamics business solutions.

