Arizona State Retirement System Increases Holdings in Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI)

Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 422 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Life Storage were worth $2,402,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,456,677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,229,875,000 after purchasing an additional 434,190 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,825,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,127,329,000 after purchasing an additional 863,247 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,465,557 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $372,028,000 after purchasing an additional 196,802 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,766,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $297,025,000 after purchasing an additional 57,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,135,146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $244,987,000 after purchasing an additional 34,450 shares during the last quarter. 89.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LSI opened at $135.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.77, a P/E/G ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $140.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.64. Life Storage, Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.03 and a 1-year high of $154.45.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.39). Life Storage had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 29.53%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Life Storage, Inc. will post 5.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. This is a positive change from Life Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 141.34%.

LSI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Life Storage in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Life Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Life Storage from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Life Storage in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $186.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Life Storage from $123.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Life Storage has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.11.

In other Life Storage news, COO Edward F. Killeen sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.17, for a total transaction of $2,072,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Joseph Saffire sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.39, for a total value of $585,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 51,500 shares of company stock worth $6,947,560. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Life Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of self-storage properties. It offers commercial, vehicle, and wine storage services. The company was founded by Robert J. Attea, David L. Rogers, Kenneth F. Myszka, and Charles E. Lannon in 1982 and is headquartered in Buffalo, NY.

