Arizona State Retirement System Purchases 633 Shares of CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE)

Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 633 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in CyrusOne were worth $2,584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in CyrusOne by 542.8% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 96,401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,895,000 after purchasing an additional 81,403 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its holdings in CyrusOne by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 199,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,479,000 after purchasing an additional 2,118 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in CyrusOne by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 911,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,567,000 after purchasing an additional 141,227 shares during the period. Zimmer Partners LP bought a new stake in CyrusOne in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,958,000. Finally, Winfield Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in CyrusOne by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. now owns 4,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 98.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CyrusOne stock opened at $89.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 218.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.37. CyrusOne Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.64 and a 12-month high of $90.35.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CONE. Barclays increased their price target on shares of CyrusOne from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of CyrusOne from $83.00 to $90.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of CyrusOne from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Cowen cut shares of CyrusOne from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of CyrusOne in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.82.

CyrusOne, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which specializes in the enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The firm provides data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure. Its data center properties are purpose-built facilities with redundant power, cooling and telecommunications systems and that are not network-specific, enabling customer interconnectivity to a range of telecommunications carriers.

