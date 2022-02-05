Arizona State Retirement System Trims Stock Position in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Arizona State Retirement System lessened its stake in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,217 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 269 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $2,826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 15,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 151 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 115.6% in the 3rd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 235 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 650.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 931 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC increased its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 500 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 506 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.82% of the company’s stock.

CSL has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $243.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Zelman & Associates initiated coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $250.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Carlisle Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $248.83.

Shares of CSL stock opened at $215.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $235.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $220.61. The company has a market cap of $11.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.83, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.11. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 12 month low of $143.88 and a 12 month high of $250.23.

Carlisle Companies Company Profile

Carlisle Cos., Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered products for both original equipment and aftermarket channels. It operates through the following segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction.

