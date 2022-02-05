Aroundtown (ETR:AT1) Given a €7.20 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts

Aroundtown (ETR:AT1) has been assigned a €7.20 ($8.09) price objective by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 33.09% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €8.40 ($9.44) price objective on shares of Aroundtown in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Hauck Aufhäuser La… set a €8.40 ($9.44) price objective on shares of Aroundtown in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €7.50 ($8.43) price objective on shares of Aroundtown in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. UBS Group set a €6.40 ($7.19) target price on shares of Aroundtown in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Barclays set a €5.00 ($5.62) target price on shares of Aroundtown in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €7.02 ($7.89).

Get Aroundtown alerts:

ETR:AT1 opened at €5.41 ($6.08) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.85, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 3.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of €5.41 and a 200 day moving average price of €5.99. Aroundtown has a fifty-two week low of €5.14 ($5.78) and a fifty-two week high of €7.16 ($8.04).

Aroundtown SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate company in Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Belgium, and internationally. It invests in commercial and residential real estate properties, such as office, hotel, logistics, wholesale, retail, and other properties. The company was formerly known as Aroundtown Property Holdings PLC and changed its name to Aroundtown SA in September 2017.

Featured Story: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Receive News & Ratings for Aroundtown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aroundtown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.