Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.93 EPS

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) released its earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported $5.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.44 by $0.93, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 2.87% and a return on equity of 19.22%. The company had revenue of $9.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.17 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Arrow Electronics updated its Q1 guidance to $4.44-4.60 EPS.
NYSE:ARW traded down $1.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $126.23. 618,445 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 529,389. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.33. Arrow Electronics has a 1 year low of $96.40 and a 1 year high of $137.95. The company has a market cap of $8.79 billion, a PE ratio of 9.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.48.
Arrow Electronics declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Friday, December 17th that allows the company to buyback $600.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to repurchase up to 6.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.
In other Arrow Electronics news, insider Vincent P. Melvin sold 8,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.25, for a total transaction of $1,086,939.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Arrow Electronics stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 13,620 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,071,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.38% of the company’s stock.
Arrow Electronics Company Profile
Arrow Electronics, Inc is a provider of products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions. It operates through two segments: Global Components Business and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions. The Global Components segment involves in the marketing and distribution of electronic components and provides a range of value added capabilities throughout the entire life cycle of technology products and services through design engineering, global marketing, and integration, global logistics and supply chain management.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Arrow Electronics (ARW)
- 3 Inflation-Proof ETFs to Put into Your Portfolio
- Energy, Banks, Industrials: 3 Stocks to Buy in Strong Areas of the Market
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 1/31 – 2/4
- Ford Gets Dented By Inflation, Supply Chain Issues
- 3 Underrated Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for Arrow Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrow Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.