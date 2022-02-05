Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) Price Target Raised to $143.00 at Truist Financial

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) had its target price upped by Truist Financial from $132.00 to $143.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised Arrow Electronics from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Arrow Electronics from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 10th.

Shares of NYSE ARW opened at $126.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.79 billion, a PE ratio of 9.69, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a fifty day moving average of $128.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.33. Arrow Electronics has a 52-week low of $96.40 and a 52-week high of $137.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $5.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.44 by $0.93. The company had revenue of $9.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.92 billion. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 19.22% and a net margin of 2.87%. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.17 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Arrow Electronics will post 14.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Arrow Electronics declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Friday, December 17th that allows the company to repurchase $600.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to repurchase up to 6.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, insider Vincent P. Melvin sold 8,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.25, for a total value of $1,086,939.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Arrow Electronics by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 50,648 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,765,000 after acquiring an additional 3,770 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its position in Arrow Electronics by 68.4% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 13,329 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,497,000 after acquiring an additional 5,414 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Arrow Electronics by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,459 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,874,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in Arrow Electronics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $398,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Arrow Electronics by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 130,654 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,912,000 after acquiring an additional 20,016 shares during the last quarter. 94.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arrow Electronics, Inc is a provider of products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions. It operates through two segments: Global Components Business and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions. The Global Components segment involves in the marketing and distribution of electronic components and provides a range of value added capabilities throughout the entire life cycle of technology products and services through design engineering, global marketing, and integration, global logistics and supply chain management.

