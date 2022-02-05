Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.93 EPS

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported $5.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.44 by $0.93, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $9.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.92 billion. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 19.22% and a net margin of 2.87%. The company’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.17 EPS. Arrow Electronics updated its Q1 guidance to $4.44-4.60 EPS.

ARW stock traded down $1.46 during trading on Friday, reaching $126.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 618,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 529,389. Arrow Electronics has a 1 year low of $96.40 and a 1 year high of $137.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $8.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s fifty day moving average is $128.04 and its 200-day moving average is $121.33.

Get Arrow Electronics alerts:

Arrow Electronics announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Friday, December 17th that allows the company to repurchase $600.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to buy up to 6.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Arrow Electronics news, insider Vincent P. Melvin sold 8,748 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.25, for a total value of $1,086,939.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Arrow Electronics stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 13,620 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,071,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.38% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on ARW. Raymond James upgraded Arrow Electronics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Arrow Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Arrow Electronics from $132.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

About Arrow Electronics

Arrow Electronics, Inc is a provider of products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions. It operates through two segments: Global Components Business and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions. The Global Components segment involves in the marketing and distribution of electronic components and provides a range of value added capabilities throughout the entire life cycle of technology products and services through design engineering, global marketing, and integration, global logistics and supply chain management.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Arrow Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrow Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.