Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Buys Shares of 308,500 EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 308,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $6,312,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.08% of EQT at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in EQT during the 2nd quarter valued at $104,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of EQT by 6,854.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,868 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 4,798 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of EQT by 165.0% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,987 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 3,105 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of EQT during the 2nd quarter valued at $156,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of EQT during the 2nd quarter valued at $203,000. 88.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get EQT alerts:

Shares of EQT stock opened at $21.56 on Friday. EQT Co. has a 1-year low of $15.71 and a 1-year high of $24.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $8.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.36.

EQT declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, December 13th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the oil and gas producer to buy up to 13.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This is an increase from EQT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EQT. Truist Financial lowered their price target on EQT from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley upgraded EQT from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $24.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Mizuho lifted their price target on EQT from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded EQT from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.60.

About EQT

EQT Corp. engages in natural gas production, gathering and transmission in the Appalachian area. It has operations in Marcellus and Utica Shales of the Appalachian Basin. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

Featured Story: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT).

Receive News & Ratings for EQT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.