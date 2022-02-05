Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Makes New Investment in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 341,288 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $5,494,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of UBS Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $226,543,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its position in shares of UBS Group by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 3,128,678 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,304,000 after buying an additional 107,954 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of UBS Group by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,094,069 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,463,000 after buying an additional 209,870 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of UBS Group by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,147,502 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,943,000 after buying an additional 116,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. boosted its position in shares of UBS Group by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 52,394 shares of the bank’s stock worth $785,000 after buying an additional 10,649 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.25% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. BNP Paribas raised shares of UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of UBS Group from CHF 20 to CHF 22 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of UBS Group from CHF 21 to CHF 22 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, UBS Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.15.

NYSE UBS opened at $20.41 on Friday. UBS Group AG has a 12 month low of $14.42 and a 12 month high of $20.68. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.46 and a 200-day moving average of $17.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $71.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.19.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The bank reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.13. UBS Group had a net margin of 22.02% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The company had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that UBS Group AG will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 13th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 12th. This is an increase from UBS Group’s previous annual dividend of $0.37. UBS Group’s dividend payout ratio is 5.63%.

About UBS Group

UBS Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management;; Personal and Corporate Banking; Asset Management; Investment Bank, and Corporate Center. The Global Wealth Management segment advises and offers financial services to wealthy private clients except those served by Wealth Management Americas which include banking and lending, wealth planning, and investment management.

