Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Raises Position in Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) by 241.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,063,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,459,580 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Ambev were worth $5,696,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Ambev in the 2nd quarter worth $1,800,000. Fulton Bank N.A. purchased a new position in Ambev in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Ambev in the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ambev in the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Park National Corp OH bought a new stake in Ambev in the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors own 8.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABEV opened at $2.71 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.06, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Ambev S.A. has a 1-year low of $2.38 and a 1-year high of $3.95.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $0.0839 per share. This is a positive change from Ambev’s previous — dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.7%. Ambev’s payout ratio is presently 11.11%.

ABEV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ambev from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Citigroup raised shares of Ambev from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Ambev from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $3.00 to $3.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.46.

Ambev SA engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beverages. Its products include beer, carbonated soft drinks, and other non-alcoholic and non-carbonated products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, and Central America and The Caribbean (CAC), and Canada. The Brazil segment focuses on the beer sales division and the NAB sales division.

