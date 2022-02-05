Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Raises Stock Holdings in Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE) by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 500,293 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 33,466 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 1.61% of Universal Insurance worth $6,524,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of UVE. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Universal Insurance by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 80,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 14,200 shares during the period. WBI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Universal Insurance during the 2nd quarter valued at $349,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Universal Insurance by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,554,219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $21,572,000 after purchasing an additional 27,180 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Universal Insurance by 42,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,368 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 3,360 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in Universal Insurance during the 3rd quarter valued at $147,000. 64.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Universal Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 25th. TheStreet raised shares of Universal Insurance from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd.

Shares of UVE stock opened at $16.87 on Friday. Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.62 and a 12 month high of $19.64. The stock has a market cap of $525.80 million, a PE ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.11.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. This is a boost from Universal Insurance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Universal Insurance’s payout ratio is 39.75%.

Universal Insurance Company Profile

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc operates as a holding company offering property and casualty insurance and value-added insurance services. It develops, markets and underwrites insurance products for consumers in the personal residential homeowners lines of business and perform substantially all other insurance-related services for primary insurance entities, including risk management, claims management, and distribution.

