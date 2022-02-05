Athabasca Oil (TSE:ATH) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.04

Athabasca Oil Co. (TSE:ATH)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$1.04 and traded as high as C$1.54. Athabasca Oil shares last traded at C$1.46, with a volume of 12,784,627 shares traded.

ATH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Athabasca Oil from C$1.00 to C$1.25 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Athabasca Oil from C$1.00 to C$1.25 in a report on Tuesday, October 26th.

The company has a market cap of C$774.79 million and a P/E ratio of 47.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.23 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.55.

Athabasca Oil (TSE:ATH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$271.19 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Athabasca Oil Co. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Athabasca Oil (TSE:ATH)

Athabasca Oil Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of light and thermal oil resource plays in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin in Alberta, Canada. The company operates in Light Oil and Thermal Oil divisions. Its principal properties are in the Greater Placid and Greater Kaybob areas near the Town of Fox Creek in northwestern Alberta; and the Leismer and Hangingstone projects located in the Athabasca region of northeastern Alberta.

