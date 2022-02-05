Athersys, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.07 Per Share

Analysts predict that Athersys, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX) will report ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Athersys’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.05) and the lowest is ($0.09). Athersys reported earnings of ($0.11) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 36.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Athersys will report full-year earnings of ($0.37) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.39) to ($0.35). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.32) to $0.87. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Athersys.

Get Athersys alerts:

Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.79 million during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ATHX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Athersys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America downgraded Athersys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1.25 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 19th.

NASDAQ ATHX traded up $0.01 on Monday, hitting $0.94. 1,176,064 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,356,982. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.24. Athersys has a 52-week low of $0.75 and a 52-week high of $2.92. The company has a market capitalization of $222.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.30 and a beta of -1.57.

In other news, Director Ismail Kola bought 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.96 per share, for a total transaction of $81,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 10.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Athersys during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in Athersys during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Athersys during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Athersys by 113.3% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 28,002 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 14,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Athersys during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 28.65% of the company’s stock.

Athersys Company Profile

Athersys, Inc engages in the discovery and development of therapies designed to extend and enhance to quality of human life. It offers MultiStem as its stem cell product which provides biological potency and therapeutic effects for distinct diseases and conditions in the cardiovascular, neurological, inflammatory, and immune disease areas.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Athersys (ATHX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Athersys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Athersys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.