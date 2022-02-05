Atrium Mortgage Investment (TSE:AI) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $14.34

Atrium Mortgage Investment Co. (TSE:AI)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$14.34 and traded as low as C$14.00. Atrium Mortgage Investment shares last traded at C$14.03, with a volume of 18,057 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Atrium Mortgage Investment from C$15.50 to C$15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Fundamental Research raised their price objective on shares of Atrium Mortgage Investment from C$14.40 to C$14.47 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd.

Get Atrium Mortgage Investment alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.24, a current ratio of 94.59 and a quick ratio of 92.72. The company has a market capitalization of C$609.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$14.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$14.33.

Atrium Mortgage Investment Corporation provides financing solutions to the real estate communities in Ontario, Alberta, and British Columbia in Canada. It offers various types of mortgage loans for residential, multi-residential, and commercial real properties, which includes first and second mortgages; infill construction and financing; land and land assembly financing for stacked and traditional townhomes, single detached homes, and low-rise and midrise condominiums; and bridge and term financing.

Read More: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Receive News & Ratings for Atrium Mortgage Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atrium Mortgage Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.