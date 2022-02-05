ATS Automation Tooling Systems (OTCMKTS:ATSAF) Price Target Raised to C$66.00 at National Bank Financial

ATS Automation Tooling Systems (OTCMKTS:ATSAF) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$64.00 to C$66.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$53.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$63.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Thursday. Maxim Group boosted their target price on ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$60.00 to C$64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$61.00 to C$66.00 in a research report on Thursday.

OTCMKTS ATSAF opened at $37.74 on Thursday. ATS Automation Tooling Systems has a twelve month low of $19.95 and a twelve month high of $42.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.11 and its 200 day moving average is $36.19.

ATS Automation Tooling Systems, Inc engages in planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems. It offers custom automation, repeat automation, automation products, and value-added services, including pre-automation and after-sales services to life sciences, chemicals, consumer products, electronics, food, beverage, transportation, energy, and oil and gas market.

