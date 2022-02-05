AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by GM Advisory Group Inc.

GM Advisory Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 16.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,113 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,686 shares during the quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Holistic Financial Partners boosted its position in AT&T by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Holistic Financial Partners now owns 10,830 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in AT&T by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 152,982 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,132,000 after acquiring an additional 7,586 shares in the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC raised its stake in AT&T by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 31,920 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $862,000 after acquiring an additional 2,936 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Group LLC raised its stake in AT&T by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 22,125 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $598,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in AT&T during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,368,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.96% of the company’s stock.

T has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on AT&T from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. KeyCorp raised AT&T from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley raised AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on AT&T in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on AT&T from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.48.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.04 per share, for a total transaction of $2,504,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE T opened at $24.08 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.66. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $22.02 and a one year high of $33.88. The company has a market capitalization of $171.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.72.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.02. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 11.89%. The firm had revenue of $40.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.64%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.36%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

