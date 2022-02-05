AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by One Capital Management LLC

One Capital Management LLC lowered its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 2.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 153,087 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,368 shares during the quarter. One Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $4,134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 2,790.2% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,185 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC grew its holdings in AT&T by 12,500.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 1,512 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE T opened at $24.08 on Friday. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.02 and a 12-month high of $33.88. The company has a market cap of $171.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.02.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 11.89%. The firm had revenue of $40.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.64%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.36%.

A number of brokerages have commented on T. Barclays lowered their target price on AT&T from $30.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Tigress Financial increased their target price on AT&T from $36.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, December 6th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on AT&T in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research reduced their price target on AT&T from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.48.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.04 per share, for a total transaction of $2,504,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About AT&T

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

