aTyr Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $7.50 Million

Equities analysts expect aTyr Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE) to announce sales of $7.50 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for aTyr Pharma’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $5.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $10.00 million. aTyr Pharma reported sales of $2.05 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 265.9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that aTyr Pharma will report full-year sales of $7.50 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.00 million to $10.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $10.15 million, with estimates ranging from $8.00 million to $12.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover aTyr Pharma.

aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.11. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.68) earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of aTyr Pharma from $18.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of aTyr Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of aTyr Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, aTyr Pharma presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.97.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of aTyr Pharma by 1.5% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 224,279 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,036,000 after purchasing an additional 3,351 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of aTyr Pharma by 1.9% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 179,655 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,631,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of aTyr Pharma by 18.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 26,105 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 4,072 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of aTyr Pharma in the second quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of aTyr Pharma in the third quarter valued at about $100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of aTyr Pharma stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.63. 74,131 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 201,310. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.20. aTyr Pharma has a 52-week low of $3.50 and a 52-week high of $13.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 1.52.

aTyr Pharma, Inc engages in the discovery and development of medicines based on novel immunological pathways. Its product pipeline include ATYR1923, ATYR2810, NRP2 mAbs, and AARS-1;DARS-1(3). The company was founded by Paul Schimmel, Xiang-Lei Yang and Bruce Beutler on September 8, 2005 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

