Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $108.00 price objective on the auto parts company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 6.29% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Autoliv is at the forefront of automotive safety technology. With content per vehicle on the rise, Autoliv is set to gain from growing demand of front center airbags, knee airbags, seatbelt and battery cut-off switches. Higher year-over-year LVP production in 2022 along with record number of product launches in 2021 are set to drive Autoliv's top-line growth this year. Cost cut efforts, strong financials and investor-friendly moves are other positives. However, Autoliv anticipates substantial headwinds from inflation in raw materials in 2022. Unfavorable currency translations along with high R&D costs and capital expenditure are likely to limit margins. Also, Autoliv’s sales volumes in Q1’22 are expected to remain pressured. Consequently, investors are advised to wait for a better entry point. “

Get Autoliv alerts:

ALV has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Autoliv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $117.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Autoliv from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Autoliv from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Autoliv from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Autoliv from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.21.

NYSE ALV opened at $101.61 on Thursday. Autoliv has a one year low of $80.83 and a one year high of $110.59. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $101.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 1.75.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.12. Autoliv had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 17.13%. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.19 earnings per share. Autoliv’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Autoliv will post 6.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Autoliv by 111.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,045,304 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $351,012,000 after buying an additional 2,133,309 shares during the period. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in Autoliv by 70.6% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,587,160 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $136,051,000 after buying an additional 656,722 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Autoliv by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,455,721 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $124,792,000 after buying an additional 34,416 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Autoliv by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,172,743 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $114,647,000 after buying an additional 197,354 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in Autoliv by 71.6% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 967,306 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $82,956,000 after buying an additional 403,613 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.97% of the company’s stock.

Autoliv Company Profile

Autoliv, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of automotive safety systems. It operates through the Passive Safety and Electronics segment. The Passive Safety segment includes airbags, seatbelts, steering wheels, and restrain electronics. The Electronics segment comprises of restraint control systems, brake control systems and active safety.

Recommended Story: Limitations to arbitrage trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Autoliv (ALV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Autoliv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autoliv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.