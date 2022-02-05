AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Shares Sold by Dean Investment Associates LLC

Dean Investment Associates LLC reduced its position in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,529 shares of the company’s stock after selling 99 shares during the quarter. AutoZone makes up about 0.8% of Dean Investment Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Dean Investment Associates LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $4,294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Engine NO. 1 LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Ossiam raised its position in shares of AutoZone by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ossiam now owns 7,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,018,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $511,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of AutoZone by 313.9% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 43,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,034,000 after acquiring an additional 32,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lafayette Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of AutoZone by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. now owns 3,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,442,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. 91.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Kristen C. Wright sold 5,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,997.54, for a total transaction of $11,701,589.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 217 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,046.87, for a total value of $444,170.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 9,345 shares of company stock valued at $18,802,088. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AZO stock opened at $2,018.70 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,989.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,794.53. AutoZone, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,139.18 and a fifty-two week high of $2,110.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.89.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $25.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $20.87 by $4.82. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 126.68% and a net margin of 15.08%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $18.61 earnings per share. AutoZone’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 107.24 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup increased their target price on AutoZone from $1,950.00 to $2,332.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Wedbush increased their target price on AutoZone from $1,900.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on AutoZone from $1,779.00 to $2,045.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Stephens increased their target price on AutoZone from $1,850.00 to $2,210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on AutoZone from $1,900.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,022.61.

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

