Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Avantor had a return on equity of 39.88% and a net margin of 7.07%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 EPS.
NYSE:AVTR traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $37.14. 4,898,452 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,336,444. The company has a market capitalization of $22.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.01, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. Avantor has a twelve month low of $26.14 and a twelve month high of $44.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.21.
In related news, EVP Frederic Vanderhaegen sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.25, for a total value of $3,060,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christophe Couturier sold 5,828 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $233,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 305,290 shares of company stock worth $12,086,667. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.
AVTR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Avantor from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Avantor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Raymond James increased their target price on Avantor from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Avantor in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut Avantor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.87.
Avantor Company Profile
Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. It sells materials & consumables, equipment & instrumentation and services & specialty procurement. It operates through the following segments: the Americas, Europe, and AMEA.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Avantor (AVTR)
- 3 Inflation-Proof ETFs to Put into Your Portfolio
- Energy, Banks, Industrials: 3 Stocks to Buy in Strong Areas of the Market
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 1/31 – 2/4
- Ford Gets Dented By Inflation, Supply Chain Issues
- 3 Underrated Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for Avantor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.