Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Avantor had a return on equity of 39.88% and a net margin of 7.07%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 EPS.

NYSE:AVTR traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $37.14. 4,898,452 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,336,444. The company has a market capitalization of $22.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.01, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. Avantor has a twelve month low of $26.14 and a twelve month high of $44.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.21.

In related news, EVP Frederic Vanderhaegen sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.25, for a total value of $3,060,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christophe Couturier sold 5,828 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $233,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 305,290 shares of company stock worth $12,086,667. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Avantor stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 601,239 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,118 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.10% of Avantor worth $21,350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

AVTR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Avantor from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Avantor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Raymond James increased their target price on Avantor from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Avantor in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut Avantor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.87.

Avantor Company Profile

Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. It sells materials & consumables, equipment & instrumentation and services & specialty procurement. It operates through the following segments: the Americas, Europe, and AMEA.

