AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Saturday.
AVEO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 15th.
Shares of AVEO traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.63. The stock had a trading volume of 186,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 430,224. AVEO Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $3.06 and a 1-year high of $18.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.78 million, a P/E ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 4.83 and a quick ratio of 4.77.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVEO. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 10.8% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 59,185 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 5,753 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 5.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,447,686 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,541,000 after purchasing an additional 75,149 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $118,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in AVEO Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in AVEO Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $336,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.60% of the company’s stock.
About AVEO Pharmaceuticals
AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the advancement of therapeutics for oncology, and other areas of unmet medical need. Its product candidates include Tivozanib, Ficlatuzmab, AV-203, AV-380 and AV-353. The company was founded by Ronald A. DePinho, Lynda Chin, and Kenneth E.
