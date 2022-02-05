Avient (NYSE:AVNT) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Avient (NYSE:AVNT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Avient Corporation provides specialized and sustainable material solutions. Avient Corporation, formerly known as PolyOne Corporation, is based in CLEVELAND. “

Get Avient alerts:

AVNT has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Avient from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Avient from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Avient from $63.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.86.

Shares of AVNT opened at $48.27 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $54.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Avient has a 12 month low of $40.23 and a 12 month high of $61.46.

In related news, SVP Lisa K. Kunkle sold 11,447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.22, for a total value of $689,338.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Avient by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 84,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,723,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Avient by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA grew its holdings in Avient by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 9,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Avient by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 179,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,027,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Avient by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 12,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. 91.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Avient

Avient Corp. engages in the business of thermoplastic compounds. It specializes in polymer materials, services, and solutions with operations in specialty polymer formulations, color and additive systems, plastic sheet and packaging solutions and polymer distribution. The firm is also involved in the development and manufacturing of performance enhancing additives, liquid colorants, fluoropolymers, and silicone colorants.

See Also: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Avient (AVNT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Avient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.