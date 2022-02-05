Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) Cut to “Hold” at Vertical Research

Vertical Research cut shares of Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Vertical Research currently has $34.00 target price on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $36.18.

Shares of NYSE AXTA opened at $28.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Axalta Coating Systems has a 1 year low of $26.42 and a 1 year high of $34.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.48 and a 200 day moving average of $30.93.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.01). Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 26.23% and a net margin of 5.98%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Axalta Coating Systems will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 448.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,239 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,013 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Axalta Coating Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,796 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 257.1% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,932 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi purchased a new position in Axalta Coating Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. 97.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Axalta Coating Systems

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of coatings systems. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings business segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides liquid and powder coatings solutions to a fragmented and local customer base.

