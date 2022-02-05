AXPR Price Up 12.5% Over Last 7 Days (AXPR)

AXPR (CURRENCY:AXPR) traded down 2.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 5th. AXPR has a market capitalization of $1.94 million and approximately $123,086.00 worth of AXPR was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AXPR coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0069 or 0.00000017 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, AXPR has traded up 12.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002408 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00004154 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001082 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002410 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.79 or 0.00042899 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $46.13 or 0.00111203 BTC.

AXPR Profile

AXPR is a coin. Its launch date was January 29th, 2018. AXPR’s total supply is 344,674,001 coins and its circulating supply is 279,674,001 coins. AXPR’s official Twitter account is @aXpire_official . The official website for AXPR is www.axpire.io . AXPR’s official message board is medium.com/@aXpire

According to CryptoCompare, “aXpire is a blockchain-based spend management system. It will initially serve to help asset and fund administrators and managers at banks, hedge funds, private equity firms and others to deal with the resource and time-costly process of allocating and apportioning outside vendor costs to each fund, or split of funds as is appropriate, based on the deal, later expanding to create digital connections across all key functional departments and stakeholders. The AXPR token is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network and it is required for “e-procurement” and/or “e-bidding” for expense contracts. Clients will be able to submit jobs to the aXpire platform, with invoices payable in AXPR. “

Buying and Selling AXPR

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AXPR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AXPR should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AXPR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

