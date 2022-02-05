AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. AZEK had a return on equity of 10.08% and a net margin of 7.91%. The company had revenue of $259.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.70 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. AZEK’s quarterly revenue was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of AZEK traded down $1.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $30.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,708,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,036,291. AZEK has a 52-week low of $28.90 and a 52-week high of $51.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.04 and its 200-day moving average is $39.26. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.30 and a beta of 1.90.

AZEK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens raised shares of AZEK from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, January 31st. UBS Group began coverage on shares of AZEK in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson upgraded shares of AZEK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AZEK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of AZEK from $54.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.73.

In related news, insider Joe Ochoa sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.31, for a total transaction of $649,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Scott Vanwinter sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.22, for a total transaction of $904,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 87,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,686,930 in the last three months. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in AZEK stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) by 6.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,656 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 654 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in AZEK were worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.65% of the company’s stock.

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates through Residential and Commercial segments. Its products include decks, rails, trims, accessories, and specialty exteriors; and partitions, lockers, and polymer solutions.

