B. Riley Increases Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) Price Target to $36.00

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at B. Riley from $28.00 to $36.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 25.22% from the stock’s current price. B. Riley also issued estimates for Warrior Met Coal’s FY2023 earnings at $3.80 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a report on Friday, October 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised Warrior Met Coal from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Warrior Met Coal from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.00.

NYSE:HCC opened at $28.75 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of -66.86 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.42. Warrior Met Coal has a 12-month low of $15.07 and a 12-month high of $30.34. The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $202.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.19 million. Warrior Met Coal had a positive return on equity of 4.84% and a negative net margin of 2.49%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.28) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Warrior Met Coal will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Jack K. Richardson sold 4,365 shares of Warrior Met Coal stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $130,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HCC. L1 Capital Pty Ltd increased its position in Warrior Met Coal by 93.7% in the 2nd quarter. L1 Capital Pty Ltd now owns 1,978,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,027,000 after acquiring an additional 957,255 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Warrior Met Coal in the 3rd quarter valued at about $19,389,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in Warrior Met Coal by 860.3% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 445,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,369,000 after acquiring an additional 399,200 shares during the period. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd increased its position in Warrior Met Coal by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 1,693,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,405,000 after acquiring an additional 361,288 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Warrior Met Coal by 78.4% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 747,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,384,000 after acquiring an additional 328,234 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.55% of the company’s stock.

Warrior Met Coal Company Profile

Warrior Met Coal, Inc engages in the production and export of metallurgical coal. The firm extracts methane gas from the Blue Creek coal seam. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a by-product from coal production. The company was founded on September 3, 2015 and is headquartered in Brookwood, AL.

