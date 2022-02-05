Baader Bank Reiterates “€327.00” Price Target for Linde (ETR:LIN)

Baader Bank set a €327.00 ($367.42) target price on Linde (ETR:LIN) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. UBS Group set a €325.00 ($365.17) price objective on Linde in a report on Friday, October 29th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €330.00 ($370.79) target price on Linde in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Nord/LB set a €270.00 ($303.37) target price on Linde in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Berenberg Bank set a €306.00 ($343.82) target price on Linde in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €320.00 ($359.55) target price on Linde in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €294.07 ($330.42).

Shares of ETR LIN opened at €261.45 ($293.76) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.57, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €291.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €275.43. Linde has a one year low of €199.35 ($223.99) and a one year high of €309.35 ($347.58). The firm has a market cap of $134.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.86.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

