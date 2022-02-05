Badger DAO (BADGER) Trading Up 6.9% This Week

Badger DAO (CURRENCY:BADGER) traded 11.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 5th. One Badger DAO coin can now be purchased for approximately $11.69 or 0.00028158 BTC on popular exchanges. Badger DAO has a market cap of $145.67 million and approximately $9.26 million worth of Badger DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Badger DAO has traded 6.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002407 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00004199 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001088 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002410 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.99 or 0.00043348 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.55 or 0.00112178 BTC.

Badger DAO Profile

BADGER is a coin. Badger DAO’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,465,369 coins. The official message board for Badger DAO is badgerdao.medium.com . Badger DAO’s official Twitter account is @badgerdao and its Facebook page is accessible here . Badger DAO’s official website is app.badger.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Badger is a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) with a single purpose: build the products and infrastructure necessary to accelerate Bitcoin as collateral across other blockchains.It’s meant to be an ecosystem DAO where projects and people from across DeFi can come together to collaborate and build products the ecosystem needs. Shared ownership in the DAO allows builders to have aligned incentives while decentralized governance can ensure those incentives remain fair to all parties. The idea is less competing and more collaborating. “

Badger DAO Coin Trading

