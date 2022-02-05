Banco de Chile (BCH) to Issue Annual Dividend of $1.33 on April 7th

Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH) declared an annual dividend on Thursday, February 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 29th will be given a dividend of 1.3307 per share by the bank on Thursday, April 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 28th. This is a boost from Banco de Chile’s previous annual dividend of $0.38.

Banco de Chile has decreased its dividend payment by 43.2% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Banco de Chile has a dividend payout ratio of 74.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Banco de Chile to earn $1.88 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.33 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 70.7%.

BCH stock opened at $19.48 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.02 and its 200-day moving average is $18.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36. The company has a market cap of $9.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.29. Banco de Chile has a twelve month low of $15.60 and a twelve month high of $25.12.

Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.17. Banco de Chile had a return on equity of 15.65% and a net margin of 24.90%. Research analysts anticipate that Banco de Chile will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Banco de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Banco de Chile by 21.8% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 109,020 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,016,000 after purchasing an additional 19,507 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Banco de Chile during the third quarter valued at approximately $990,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Banco de Chile by 10.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,915 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Banco de Chile SA engages in the provision of banking services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale, Treasury, and Subsidiaries. The Retail segment consists of consumer loans, commercial loans, checking accounts, credit cards, credit lines, and mortgage loans. The Wholesale segment includes corporate clients and large companies where the product offering focuses on commercial loans, checking accounts and liquidity management services, debt instruments, foreign trade, derivative contracts, and leases.

