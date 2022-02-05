Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.90 Per Share

Analysts predict that Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB) will post earnings of $0.90 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Bancolombia’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.99 and the lowest is $0.76. Bancolombia reported earnings per share of ($0.30) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 400%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Bancolombia will report full-year earnings of $3.78 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.70 to $3.92. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $4.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.86 to $4.30. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Bancolombia.

Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The bank reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.02. Bancolombia had a return on equity of 7.10% and a net margin of 11.38%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bancolombia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CIB. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bancolombia by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,956 shares of the bank’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bancolombia in the fourth quarter worth about $200,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bancolombia in the third quarter worth about $202,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Bancolombia in the third quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Bancolombia in the second quarter worth about $215,000. 5.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Bancolombia stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $35.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 171,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 316,099. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.81. Bancolombia has a 12-month low of $27.64 and a 12-month high of $37.16. The company has a market cap of $8.52 billion, a PE ratio of 13.57 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 30th were given a $0.0661 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.5%. Bancolombia’s payout ratio is 8.81%.

Bancolombia Company Profile

Bancolombia SA provides various banking products and services to individual, corporate, and government customers in Colombia, Latin America, and the Caribbean region. It operates through following operating segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment banking, Brokerage, Off Shore and Others.

