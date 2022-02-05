Bank of America Increases Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) Price Target to $304.00

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at Bank of America from $300.00 to $304.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm presently has an “underperform” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Bank of America‘s price objective points to a potential downside of 1.80% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $395.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $262.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $320.00.

Old Dominion Freight Line stock opened at $309.58 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.01. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 1-year low of $203.88 and a 1-year high of $373.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $335.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $313.89.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 19.22% and a return on equity of 28.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.61 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 17,000 shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.66, for a total transaction of $6,012,220.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ODFL. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 123.3% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 997,709 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $253,218,000 after purchasing an additional 550,929 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 223.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 746,160 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $213,387,000 after acquiring an additional 515,318 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 505.5% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 450,012 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $128,695,000 after acquiring an additional 375,696 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 250.1% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 445,017 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $159,485,000 after acquiring an additional 317,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 81.1% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 595,368 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $213,368,000 after acquiring an additional 266,650 shares during the last quarter. 71.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of less-than-truckload services. The firm offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services. Its services also include container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting, and warehousing. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

