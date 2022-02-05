Bank of America Increases Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) Price Target to $304.00

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at Bank of America from $300.00 to $304.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm presently has an “underperform” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Bank of America‘s price objective points to a potential downside of 1.80% from the company’s current price.
Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $395.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $262.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $320.00.
Old Dominion Freight Line stock opened at $309.58 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.01. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 1-year low of $203.88 and a 1-year high of $373.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $335.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $313.89.
In related news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 17,000 shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.66, for a total transaction of $6,012,220.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ODFL. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 123.3% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 997,709 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $253,218,000 after purchasing an additional 550,929 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 223.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 746,160 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $213,387,000 after acquiring an additional 515,318 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 505.5% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 450,012 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $128,695,000 after acquiring an additional 375,696 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 250.1% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 445,017 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $159,485,000 after acquiring an additional 317,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 81.1% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 595,368 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $213,368,000 after acquiring an additional 266,650 shares during the last quarter. 71.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of less-than-truckload services. The firm offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services. Its services also include container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting, and warehousing. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.
