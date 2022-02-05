Bank of America Reiterates Neutral Rating for Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA)

Bank of America restated their neutral rating on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a $6.00 price objective on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Ginkgo Bioworks in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. William Blair assumed coverage on Ginkgo Bioworks in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Ginkgo Bioworks in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They set a buy rating for the company. Raymond James reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Ginkgo Bioworks from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $11.95.

NYSE:DNA opened at $6.04 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.12. Ginkgo Bioworks has a 1 year low of $4.34 and a 1 year high of $15.86. The company has a quick ratio of 20.01, a current ratio of 20.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $77.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.00 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ginkgo Bioworks will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DNA. Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,000. 96.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ginkgo Bioworks Company Profile

Ginkgo Bioworks platform is enabling biotechnology applications across diverse markets, from food and agriculture to industrial chemicals to pharmaceuticals. Ginkgo Bioworks, formerly known as Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK.

