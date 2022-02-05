Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 22,685 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 953,931 shares.The stock last traded at $116.72 and had previously closed at $117.11.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BMO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Desjardins boosted their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$146.00 to C$150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $154.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, upped their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$152.00 to C$160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of Montreal presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.67.

The company has a market capitalization of $75.36 billion, a PE ratio of 12.61, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.34.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 3rd. The bank reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $6.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.66 billion. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 23.68% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.81 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bank of Montreal will post 10.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be given a $1.041 dividend. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. This is a boost from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 31st. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is 45.44%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marathon Capital Management boosted its position in Bank of Montreal by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 7,330 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $751,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,778 shares of the bank’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,120 shares of the bank’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 2,175 shares of the bank’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 3,442 shares of the bank’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. 40.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

Bank of Montreal engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individuals and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking (Canadian P&C) and United States Personal and Commercial Banking (U.S. P&C). The Canadian P&C segment refers to retail banking and financial operations in Canada.

