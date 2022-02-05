BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.87 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) to report earnings of $0.87 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for BankUnited’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.92 and the lowest is $0.82. BankUnited posted earnings of $1.06 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 17.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that BankUnited will report full-year earnings of $3.56 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.38 to $3.86. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.75 to $4.18. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for BankUnited.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.19. BankUnited had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 37.95%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 EPS.

BKU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered BankUnited from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on BankUnited from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Piper Sandler lowered BankUnited from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded BankUnited from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, BankUnited presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.78.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BKU. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of BankUnited by 13.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,403,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $230,659,000 after acquiring an additional 655,876 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of BankUnited by 1,430.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 574,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,516,000 after acquiring an additional 536,745 shares in the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in BankUnited in the second quarter valued at $22,740,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BankUnited in the third quarter valued at $21,947,000. Finally, Easterly Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in BankUnited in the third quarter valued at $13,698,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BankUnited stock traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $43.53. 870,480 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 964,574. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.55 and a 200 day moving average of $41.90. BankUnited has a fifty-two week low of $36.75 and a fifty-two week high of $50.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. BankUnited’s payout ratio is currently 20.35%.

About BankUnited

BankUnited, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services through its subsidiary, BankUnited, N.A.. Its services include corporate banking services, commercial real estate, treasury management, business checking accounts, business online banking solutions, and home mortgages.

