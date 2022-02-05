Barclays Initiates Coverage on Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC)

Equities researchers at Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC) (NYSE:MFC) in a report released on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a C$36.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 36.11% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on MFC. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from C$27.00 to C$25.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Cormark reduced their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from C$29.00 to C$26.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from C$30.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, boosted their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from C$30.00 to C$30.50 in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$29.64.

TSE MFC opened at C$26.45 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$24.72 and its 200-day moving average is C$24.68. Manulife Financial has a 12-month low of C$22.76 and a 12-month high of C$27.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 6.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.33. The firm has a market cap of C$51.38 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.78.

Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC) (NYSE:MFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported C$0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.81 by C($0.05). The firm had revenue of C$15.98 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Manulife Financial will post 21.9699998 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael James Doughty sold 21,246 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$24.96, for a total value of C$530,236.42. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$135,741.12. Also, Senior Officer Steve Finch sold 12,896 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$24.96, for a total transaction of C$321,845.47. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$227,607.84. In the last three months, insiders sold 34,642 shares of company stock valued at $864,367.

Manulife Financial Company Profile

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

