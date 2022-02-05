Barclays Lowers Renishaw (LON:RSW) Price Target to GBX 4,200

Renishaw (LON:RSW) had its price target lowered by Barclays from GBX 4,695 ($63.12) to GBX 4,200 ($56.47) in a research note released on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Barclays currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on RSW. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Renishaw to an underweight rating and cut their target price for the company from GBX 5,800 ($77.98) to GBX 4,400 ($59.16) in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 6,600 ($88.73) price target on shares of Renishaw in a report on Wednesday, November 17th.

Get Renishaw alerts:

LON:RSW opened at GBX 4,854 ($65.26) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 4.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. The company has a market cap of £3.53 billion and a P/E ratio of 31.70. Renishaw has a fifty-two week low of GBX 4,226 ($56.82) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 7,025 ($94.45). The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 4,623.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 4,921.51.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a GBX 16 ($0.22) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. Renishaw’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.09%.

Renishaw Company Profile

Renishaw plc, an engineering and scientific technology company, designs, manufactures, distributes, sells, and services metrology and healthcare products worldwide. The company offers co-ordinate measuring machine (CMM) products, machine tool probe systems, styli for probe systems, performance measurement systems, gauging systems, fixtures, and position encoders; additive manufacturing systems; plastics vacuum casting machines; and mapping sensors.

Read More: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Renishaw Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renishaw and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.