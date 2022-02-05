Barclays PLC Boosts Position in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXL)

Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXL) by 7,847.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,464 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,131 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares were worth $1,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 505.4% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 275,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,275,000 after acquiring an additional 230,071 shares during the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 12.7% in the third quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 186,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,455,000 after buying an additional 20,993 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares in the second quarter worth about $7,749,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 98.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 109,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,864,000 after buying an additional 54,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its position in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 27.7% in the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 56,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,242,000 after buying an additional 12,135 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SOXL opened at $43.46 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.72. Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares has a 52 week low of $27.50 and a 52 week high of $74.21.

