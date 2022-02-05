Barclays PLC Buys 92,185 Shares of FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL)

Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) by 174.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 144,895 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 92,185 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in FuelCell Energy were worth $968,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in FuelCell Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC bought a new position in FuelCell Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $77,000. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new position in FuelCell Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $87,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in FuelCell Energy by 169.0% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 13,629 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 8,563 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in FuelCell Energy by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 14,056 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 3,048 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on FCEL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered FuelCell Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. decreased their price target on FuelCell Energy from $7.00 to $5.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. KeyCorp started coverage on FuelCell Energy in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum upgraded FuelCell Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on FuelCell Energy from $7.00 to $5.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FuelCell Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.14.

In other FuelCell Energy news, CFO Michael S. Bishop sold 6,000 shares of FuelCell Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.24, for a total transaction of $55,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FCEL opened at $4.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 9.03, a current ratio of 10.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. FuelCell Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.39 and a twelve month high of $29.44. The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.38 and a beta of 4.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.66 and its 200 day moving average is $6.72.

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 29th. The energy company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). FuelCell Energy had a negative net margin of 145.23% and a negative return on equity of 15.01%. The firm had revenue of $13.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.55 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that FuelCell Energy, Inc. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FuelCell Energy, Inc develops environmentally responsible distributed baseload power solutions through proprietary molten-carbonate fuel cell technology. It develops turn-key distributed power generation solutions and provides comprehensive services for the life of the power plant. The firm’s fuel cell solution is an alternative to traditional combustion-based power generation and is complementary to an energy mix consisting of intermittent sources of energy, such as solar and wind turbines.

